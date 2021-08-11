ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. - The Richard Spring Fire southwest of Colstrip has burned 150,000 acres and is 0% contained.

The following areas are under evacuation orders:

Ashland, Lame Deer, North Tongue River Road, Highway 212, Rabbit Town, St. Labre Campus and the Amish Community.

The following area is on pre-evacuation notice: lower Rosebud Creek from Greenleaf Creek to Cherry Creek.

There are resources available in Crow Agency, Broadus, Colstrip and Busby to help those evacuating the fire.

Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services posted a list of those resources here:

Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton said the fire has jumped the Tongue River north of Ashland.

Power outages are also being reported in the area due to the fire.

Joshua Kraft was working on re-finishing a wood floor at St. Labre School on Tuesday, August 10, when he said the power went out.

"The smoke was blowing east all day while we were working and it was only later in the day when the wind shifted and brought the smoke directly into Ashland itself," Kraft said. "There were very few people there if they weren’t in a truck that had to do with firefighting. There was still power in Ashland. The school we were working at, the power went out at about five o'clock and the generators kicked on."

Kraft said he went to Broadus to stay in a motel. The motel was also without power.

"I stopped and checked in," Kraft said. "He goes, 'Hopefully, you've got cash.' I'm like, 'Yep, no trouble.' He goes, 'I hope you don't need power.' I go, 'As long as you've got a bed, I don't care.'"

Tongue River Electric Cooperative said it may be 3-5 days before power can be restored to some areas.

Sheriff Fulton with Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said Tongue River Electric Cooperative has been out in the middle of the fire: fighting the fire and replacing lines and poles.