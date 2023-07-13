BILLINGS, Mont. - In Billings Thursday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the Rocky Vista University Medical School.

The event was hosted by members of the American Osteopathic Association and local health care leaders and was open to the public to give them an idea of what the school offers and how it will impact the community.

The private non-profit school is the first of its kind in the state of Montana, and we're told it will feature hyper-realistic training and state of the art technology to create a new and immersive learning environment for health care members.

Dr. David Park, Vice President and Founding Dean of RVU says he hopes that with the introduction of the university, we'll soon see both a growth in our local economy and medical positions.

"For many students from elementary school, junior high, or highschool and college they now have the opportunity to be inspired to be a physician, a healthcare provider and to do it right here in their home state of Montana. That's what we're really excited about. To train and retain the people here in Montana and provide the best possible medical care to Montanans,” Dr. Park said.

Governor Greg Gianforte was also at the ceremony and expressed his excitement, saying he believes the new medical campus will have long-lasting- benefits that will affect both Billings and Montana as a whole.

"It's gonna mean a lot for the state of Montana, it's gonna mean a lot for the Billings community, but more important in terms of the pipeline of doctors it's going to build. It's going to increase access to healthcare for all Montanans,” Gianforte said.

Dr. Park also says 80 students will begin their medical journey at MCOM starting on July 24.

There's also a public open-house event being hosted at the university this Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

During the family friendly event, the community is invited to explore the world of medical education through interactive activities and tours of the campus.