BILLINGS, MT- Aaron Day suffered a broken femur, and a fractured disk in his spine in the accident on June 15th.

He was flown to Saint Vincent Health care in Billings for trauma surgery, where doctors weren't sure if he was going to be able to walk again.

Thankfully, he was not paralyzed, and landed in the Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana for his physical and occupational therapy.

His occupational therapist Joshua Ceberberg, says Day has worked incredibly hard to get himself back to being self-reliant.

"He was a very highly active individual and he hurt himself paragliding and then all of a sudden he's bed bound. Now I can see him get up and walk, take a shower on his own, and pants on by himself. Things that we take for granted in everyday life he is now so excited to be able to do again." Ceberberg said.

"Starting from scratch again. I didn't realize how much we take for granted being able to do those things everyday all the time. It's eye opening makes me grateful for when I was healthy you know, and when I'm gonna be healthy again.” Day said.

Day will be released and head back home this weekend, and the Rehab Hospital of Montana said that's what their mission is all about, getting patients home independently or with assistance from their family.

Aaron Day says he fully intends to get back to paragliding once he's fully recovered.