A Livingston woman is asking for help to identify the person responsible for shooting and killing her horse on New Year's Eve.

Tracy Gubler is offering an $1,100 reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest of a suspect in the case.

Gubler says that her horse died as a result of the shooting and that a second horse was seriously injured. The horses were penned in a pasture by the Rubber Ducky Raft Rental Company.

The incident follows three horses being shot last year near Big Sky in Gallatin County.

Shooting a horse is a felony under Montana Law.

If you have information on this case, you are asked to contact the Park County Sheriff's Office at 406-222-4050.