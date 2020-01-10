Reward being raised for information on missing teen's whereabouts

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise reward money for information on the whereabouts of missing teen Selena Not Afraid. The reward currently sits at about $1,700.00.

Selena was last seen at a rest area along Interstate 90 between Billings and Hardin on January 1. She is 16-years-old, 5'9 and 130 pounds.

Selena's aunt Cheryl Horn said she appreciates everything that is being done to look for Selena and other missing women. She said she has received over 100 positive messages.

Horn said, "Every night, I sit and answer every single message and let every single one of those people know, 'We hear you. Keep it up. Keep praying. Keep spreading the word. Keep making phone calls."

Horn said she encourages everyone to wear red on Friday, January 10, in honor of the search for Selena and other missing women.

Horn said, "Everybody is what keeps us going. It's the stopping here, the driving by and honking, the being on social media and messaging us. It's overwhelming."

If you have any information on where Selena is, contact the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at (406) 665-9780.