Revisiting the Don Cherry timeline

It's been over two years since Donald Cherry and Jeffery Haverty decapitated Myron Knight at a campsite on the west end of Billings.

Donald Cherry is scheduled to have a status hearing on Friday about the charges that he accumulated from the killing of Myron Knight.

Police expect that Cherry and Haverty targeted Knight after he won $120 at Montana Lil's Casino earlier in the night.

Casino staff members said the event stuck out to them as when Knight left with the two men he asked if the attendants could hold his winnings as he was fearful that Cherry and Knight were going to rob him. Casino staff also said that Knight told them that if he did not return that the two men he left with were responsible.

In a statement to police, Cherry said that all three of the men smoked meth after leaving the casino.

Documents state that the men became upset at Knight when he told them that he only had $6 on him and as a result killed Knight.

The charging documents reveal that Haverty confessed to helping Cherry kill Myron Knight at a campsite on the west end of Billings. Haverty gave a statement to police saying that he slit Knight's throat and that Cherry ultimately cut off Knight's head and talked about eating the victims brain.

Both Cherry and Haverty were arrested on December 1st 2017.

Haverty was charged with one count of deliberate homicide.

Cherry was originally charged with deliberate homicide but then was charged with three more counts. In addition to deliberate homicide, Cherry was charged with tampering with witnesses and informants, intimidation and with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.