Billings, MT- Members of the Billings Junior Womens Club sort through donated recyclables to find soft plastics, like wrap, film, and grocery bags.

Then bag those appropriate plastics up.

The bags are then delivered to Albertsons, one of the only locations in Billings that accepts recyclables like this.

The club logs what material is donated and reports them to Nex-Trex, a community recycling program, that will send back a bench made of those recyclable plastics that otherwise would have had nowhere else to go.

Bev Silkwood is the Billings Junior Women's Club Environment Committee Chair, and she spearheaded the recycled bench project, because she knows how impactful the work can be for the community.

Silkwood says that "many of us already recycle cardboard and newspaper and plastic that we can. But this is a type of plastic that isn't normally recycled so it's just a good feeling because it doesn't end up in the landfill. You drive along the road, and you see plastic bags along the fence lines and things and it's nice to know that this is an opportunity to contain all the plastic."

She went on to say, "and then to have the plastic come back to us in the form of a bench is just an added benefit."

In order to earn the bench Nex-Trex asks for five hundred pounds of plastic, which adds up quickly due to the weightless nature of soft plastics.

The Women's Club has spent months collecting and accepting these soft plastics and are over halfway to their goal and a brand-new bench.

The Women's Club has until December to collect, donate and log the plastic in time to earn the bench.

If you want to be part of this project, you can find more information about donating and volunteering here.