BILLINGS, Mt: Brian Laird is charged in the death of his wife, Kathryn Laird, who was found dead in Big Horn County in 1999.

He was tried and convicted of murder in 2016 and later sentenced to 100 years in prison

However, the case is now proceeding as a bench trial in Yellowstone County.

The Montana Supreme Court threw out Laird’s initial conviction after finding that testimony from a deceased forensic pathologist was wrongly admitted to his initial trial.

During the opening statements on Monday, the prosecution argued that evidence still shows Brian Laird is at fault.

They said, one of the witnesses, Kathleen Anderson, who was Laird's neighbor at the time said that she heard an altercation between Brian and Kathryn the night before she was found dead.

"She heard a male voice coming from the direction of the Laird's... screaming, she heard a woman... the argument went on for a little bit, more screaming, more crying. then she heard the female voice screaming 'No,no,no...' followed by silence,” explained the prosecution.

One of the other witnesses, Don Lyman, also mentioned that he saw and heard an altercation between Brian and Kathryn, which first appeared to be playful on the outside but became more intense as he kept watching.

"I went into that bedroom and I peeked out and what I witnessed was Brian chasing Kathryn around his vehicle. He kept saying you b*** you burnt my f***** cookie. At one point he got really close to her and kind of smudged what I think were crumbles by that time into her hair," added Lyman.

Several other witnesses were called to the stand and cross examined by both the prosecution and the defense attorneys.