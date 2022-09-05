BILLINGS, MT- The Greater Yellowstone Central Labor Council hosted their annual Labor Day picnic, where the Billings Fire Department highlighted the retirement of Captain Alan Lohof, after 27 years as a firefighter.

"The city has changed since I joined," said Lohof.

"Our call volumes are much higher, and we got more paramedics on the job."

Captain Lohof has been teaching courses in firefighter training at MSUB for the last two years, and plans on continuing his teaching after his retirement.

"I'm looking forward to being able to stay home at night, and also getting to teach future firefighter candidates for cities like Billings," said Lohof.

Captain Lohof emphasized how important education is for anyone considering becoming a firefighter.

"It takes some college education. You usually need a fire science degree, or a paramedic degree," said Lohof.

"The actual fire dynamics of structure fires have evolved so that they're much more dangerous, much more faster, than even since I was a new firefighter."

Captain Lohof said that the skills of a firefighter require consistent training, and practicing new skills.