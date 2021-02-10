BILLINGS - Retired Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Nick Reyna lost his battle with pancreatic cancer Wednesday morning with family by his side.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office shared the news of Reyna's passing through a Facebook post, outlining his life and sharing stories on his integrity as a sergeant. They wrote:

It’s your first day on the job and you’re the new guy. The lowest of the lows, the rookie. Do it this way or don’t do that! Rough shift. Then, when it’s time to go home, one of the “senior” deputies comes over to you. Oh man, what is this gonna be about? It’s the end of my day and I don’t need anymore “feedback”. To your surprise, you are greeted with a smile and a handshake. The deputy says, “Welcome to the team. Glad you are with us. How are things going?” He concludes by shaking your hand and wishing you good luck. “CHUA!” That is someone a rookie will look up to. That person is Nick Reyna.

Sergeant Reyna served in the United States Marine Corp. Many of us have heard his stories and learned from the lessons he learned. Don’t ever tell him that the SEALs are better or that the training for the day was SEAL inspired. I’m laughing right now as I write this, because I can still hear his response.

Upon retiring he joined the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff. He received the Live Saving Award and Officer of the Year Award. He was a firearms instructor, SWAT team member, and was a SWAT instructor at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. His PT sessions were brutal! My arms still hurt just thinking about it. Some can remember when they thought to themselves, ”He’s gonna stop when we get to 50. Nope! We are still going.”

Sergeant Reyna was a Field Training Officer and truly loved to train our new deputies. He was one of the best. Sergeant Reyna was promoted to Sergeant where he supervised a shift of deputies up until the time he had to medically retire. Sergeant Reyna had 18 years of service.

To his family, we are sending our love, and our appreciation to you for sharing him with us. You will always be in our hearts. To all those that knew him and loved him, remember the good times. “Reyna’s Renegades” will never forget you.

He has a legacy, and this is only of fraction of what it is.

God bless you Nick. See you on the flip side.

CHUA!