BILLINGS, Mont. -- A retired postal worker, Don Lee, is speaking up after a lawsuit was filed on behalf of President Trump to stop Montana's universal vote-by-mail balloting for the November election.

"In all the elections I worked at, we never had any massive fraud or anything, and like they keep saying, it's a very small percentage," he said, "It just irritates the heck out of me that people are getting erroneous information."

Lee is referring to a lawsuit against Governor Steve Bullock and Secretary of State Corey Stapleton alleging universal mail-in balloting invites fraud, coercion, theft, and otherwise illegitimate voting. This is something Lee refers to as 'completely bogus.'

"A lot of the carriers know their people by heart," Lee said, "there's no erroneous delivery, and people being able to vote and falsify ballots and send 2,3 ballots in... it doesn't happen."

Montana is one of three states being sued on behalf of President Trump to stop election officials from sending out ballots. The lawsuit was filed on September 2, 2020 nearly a month after Governor Steve Bullock's mail-in order. The Governor's office fighting back. They said granting the Trump campaign's request would "inject chaos into the election."

In the midst of all this, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is facing scrutiny after allegedly making operational changes that could affect the postal service's ability to handle a flood of mail-in ballots.

The state of Montana said local election officials are weeks past the point at which they could plan and conduct a traditional in-person election. The state also noted the primary election was conducted by mail without any fraud.

We reached out to the U.S. Postal Service, and they provided us with the following statement.

“The U.S. Mail remains a secure, efficient, and effective means for citizens to participate in the electoral process, and the Postal Service is proud to serve as a critical component of our nation’s democratic process. All U.S. Mail is protected by more than 200 federal laws enforced by the United States Postal Inspection Service, one of the nation's oldest federal law enforcement agencies. The Inspection Service has a proud history of identifying, arresting, and assisting in the prosecution of criminals who use the nation’s postal system to defraud, endanger, or threaten Americans.

The Inspection Service maintains robust mail theft, mail fraud, cyber, and security programs that identify, prevent and mitigate issues that could undermine the integrity of election mail. The Inspection Service works closely with the Postal Service as well as our local, state and federal partners, to address customer concerns involving election mail. While election mail is in the hands of our hard-working postal employees, the Inspection Service stands ready to protect it regardless of public health emergencies or natural disasters. To report law enforcement matters relating to election mail, call the Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455.”

“Customers who opt to vote through the U.S. Mail must understand their local jurisdiction’s requirements for timely submission of mail-in ballots. In order to allow sufficient time for voters to receive, complete and return ballots via the mail, and to facilitate timely receipt of completed ballots by election officials, the Postal Service strongly recommends that jurisdictions immediately communicate and advise voters to request ballots at the earliest point allowable but no later than 15 days prior to Election Day. The Postal Service further recommends that domestic, non-military voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to Election Day to allow for timely receipt by election officials. The Postal Service also recommends that voters contact their local election officials for information about deadlines and other requirements.”