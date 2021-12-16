Retail beef prices at record highs; up 21% over the past year

BILLINGS, Mont. - Retail beef prices are at record highs according to Colter Brown at Northern Ag Network. This comes even as ranchers have been making less money for their cattle over the past couple of years.

"This is probably the biggest issue in the cattle industry right now because it stretches into a lot of different factors," Colter said. "There's frustration amongst ranchers at this point given what they've seen the last few years of higher beef prices and lower cattle prices."

"Retail beef prices are at record highs," he added. "Consumers are paying more for beef than they ever have."

Brown said the issue of lower cattle prices has a lot to do with the fact that there are more cattle to process than space to process them. However, things are changing.

"Cattle prices have been trending higher, particularly the back half of this fall," Brown said.

Brown said the next couple of years are looking good for cattle producers. One of the reasons is the high demand for beef.

"Beef demand right now is at 30-year highs," Brown said. "Domestically, people love beef. The quality is excellent. They want to buy it. And then, on the export market, we've already broken the annual record for beef exported in a year. And so, we'll export $10 billion worth of beef by the end of the year. So, it's extremely strong to have that demand, both at home and abroad."

Brown also said dozens of meat processing facilities have opened up in Montana in the last 18 months.

"We're processing more cattle in Montana than we have in years," Brown said.