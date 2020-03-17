Restaurant closings/restrictions in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS, Mont. - If you hadn't noticed yet, all of Yellowstone County ordered bars and restaurants to close their doors for a week with the exception of establishments that offer drive thru or delivery of their food.

Jimmy John's has been in Billings since 2009 and has traditionally boasted their quick delivery business model.

With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming more and more prevalent each day, it's establishments like JJ's that were almost built for these unique situations.

While the franchises here in Billings have had to change some things within their everyday work flow, they're also finding ways to adapt and be more convenient to their customers.

"We've had a lot of changes quickly. One if you can see we as of yesterday don't have any dining. We're going to-go orders, pickup orders, drive thru and delivery," said Jeff Yeley, owner of all four Jimmy John's locations here in the Magic City.

One of those changes aimed at being more convenient for customers during this time is the option for a no contact delivery order.



Yeley added, "So you can call in, pay with a card or do it over online, there's a button online and you can write leave at the door or no contact delivery. And then we're going to leave it at the door, leave it on the porch, call me when it's there and ring the door bell. And we've been doing tons of those, love to do it for people."

Even though a business model like Jimmy John's would seem to be essentially thriving in this current climate, it still is feeling the effects of the coronavirus and it's impact on businesses not only locally, but nationally and world wide.

"We're appreciative of the sales we have now but they're are not anywhere near...we are definitely feeling the impact. I mean we're not where we were before this happened for sure," Yeley explained.

One important thing to remember if you deliver Jimmy John's to your home is they will not be accepting cash at this time and if you want a no contact delivery you have to make that clear either by leaving a note on the app or online with your order or telling the employee helping you if you call in for delivery.

Another reminder is that you can enter the store and order a sandwich to take home with you, you just cannot dine in at the four Jimmy John's locations here in Billings. And even more important, all locations will be closing at 7:30 P.M. for the time being instead of their normal 9 P.M. closing time.