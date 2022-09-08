BILLINGS, Mont. - Whether caring for a young child or a senior citizen, caregiving can become extremely taxing over long periods of time.

Considering this, MSUB Extension is partnering with Big Sky Senior Services, Montana Gerontology Society, AARP, Montana Lifespan Respite and Montana DPHHS to set up a day for caregivers to help them take a break from their demanding responsibilities.

Suzanne McKiernan, Dementia Friendly Billings Coordinator for Big Sky Senior Services, said that this event provides an opportunity for local caregivers to get rest and rejuvenation.

"One of the biggest problems in caregiving is taking care of the caregiver: that’s a real frustration. So, tomorrow is an opportunity to think of myself and how do I feel and how do I get to interact with those that understand,” added McKiernan.

The event will start at 9 in the morning at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center and will consist of various group activities and therapeutic services for caregivers.

To register for the event, visit this link, or call Big Sky Senior Services at 406-259-3111.