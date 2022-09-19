BILLINGS, MT- Earlier this year, police said a shooting leading to the death of a 15-year-old teen involved a handgun that was stolen from a home.

Nicole Pugliano, the general manager of Cabella's in Billings, said the best way a person can safely store firearms is to keep them in a gun safe.

"It protects you, and it also protects other people," said Pugliano.

"If somebody were to break in, or someone were to steal one of your firearms, they can't necessarily do that if you have a gun safe."

As of now, Montana does not have a law in regard to leaving an unattended gun accessible to an unsupervised minor.

Local customers of Cabella's said that even with this being the case, it's important to keep weapons put away at home.

"Gun safes and locks are very important for the safety of kids," said Louis Nagy, a regular customer at Cabella's.

"If you have other kids coming over to play with your own kids, they can get mischievous."

Researchers at the Nationwide Children's Hospital report that children at the ages of 3 and older are strong enough to pull the trigger of a handgun.

If a gun safe is outside of a person's budget, there's a less expensive option available.

"You can put trigger locks on them," said Pugliano.

"They can be keyed. That means there's no way to pull back the hammer, or no way to pull back that firearm."

Pugliano concluded in saying that anyone that can afford a gun, can also afford to be a responsible gun owner.

Links below:

https://www.nationwidechildrens.org/research/areas-of-research/center-for-injury-research-and-policy/injury-topics/general/gun-safety