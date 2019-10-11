Resources available to help prevent suicide

According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Montana saw 28.9 suicides for every 100,000 residents in 2017 -- the highest rate in the nation per capita and double the national average.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention give 12 Suicide Warning Signs: feeling like a burden, being isolated, increased anxiety, feeling trapped or in unbearable pain, increased substance use, looking for a way to access lethal means, increased anger or rage, extreme mood swings, expressing hopelessness, sleeping too little or too much, talking or posting about wanting to die and making plans for suicide.

The CDC says there are five steps we can take if we are concerned a loved one is considering suicide. The first step is to ask them if they are thinking about suicide. The second step is to keep them safe. Reduce access to lethal means if they are at risk. Third, be there for them. Listen to what they need. Fourth, help them connect with ongoing support, like a suicide prevention help line. https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/talk-to-someone-now/ And fifth, follow up to see how they are doing.

https://www.cdc.gov/vitalsigns/suicide/index.html#anchor_1508959251

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline says a loved one's suicide is a challenging, confusing and painful experience. And, there are resources available to help. https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/help-yourself/loss-survivors/

Director of Student Health Services at MSU Billings Darla Tyler-McSherry said, "It's a devastating impact. There is research out there that shows suicide impacts 140 people, with 25 people being in what I call that first ring of devastation. And, then another 115 people in that next ring of devastation."