Residents told to stay indoors after gas line hit on High Sierra Blvd. in Billings

Residents on High Sierra Blvd. are being asked to stay inside and keep windows closed after a gas line was hit by construction crews

BILLINGS, Mont. - Residents on High Sierra Blvd. are being asked to stay inside and keep windows closed after a gas line was hit by construction crews.

The Billings Police Department reports the line was hit in the 1800 block of Siesta Ln.

A private utility company reportedly struck a 50 pound gas line in the Heights area.

Montana-Dakota Utilities is on their way as of 12:30 pm.

Repairs are expected to take a few hours.

The Billings Police Department has updated that a gas line was hit on High Sierra Blvd., not Siesta Ln.

Recommended for you