Residents told to stay indoors after gas line hit on High Sierra Blvd. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Residents on High Sierra Blvd. are being asked to stay inside and keep windows closed after a gas line was hit by construction crews.

The Billings Police Department reports the line was hit in the 1800 block of Siesta Ln.

A private utility company reportedly struck a 50 pound gas line in the Heights area.

Montana-Dakota Utilities is on their way as of 12:30 pm.

Repairs are expected to take a few hours.

The Billings Police Department has updated that a gas line was hit on High Sierra Blvd., not Siesta Ln.