CODY, Wyo. - An investigation is ongoing at Red Pole Pit, west of Cody, after some large rocks used for rip-rap were recently taken from the pit.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reminds residents that removing gravel, rocks and other items from state-owned or state-leased gravel pits is illegal.

State-owned and state-leased gravel pits are clearly labeled at their entrances with signs, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance foreman Jim Berry.

"Please respect state property," Berry said. "Thanks to everyone for their understanding."