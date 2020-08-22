BILLINGS, Mont. - Nearly a hundred Billings residents were outside the Yellowstone County Courthouse Saturday afternoon, rallying together in support of ending childhood sexual abuse.

Rally organizers Carrie Taylor and Amanda Driver say they're tired of sitting back and doing nothing. By raising awareness they hope to change the punishments handed down to sexual abusers.

"When you hand someone a one year sentence and they do their one year sentence, these kids don't get to walk away from that after a year, they deal with that for the rest of their lives and we're just out here today to let Billings know that we see it happening, they see it happening and it's time to stand up and say something about what we see," said Taylor.

Expecting only a few residents to come out, rally organizers were shocked to see the courthouse lawn filled with supporters.

"And that to me, just gives me chills, because that means that what we're doing is working because people are opening their eyes," said Taylor.

"I'm hoping it will open people eye's to problems in the world that are so much bigger than what directly in front of us, children are dying," said Billings resident, Joy Gilbert.

Taylor and Driver say this is just the beginning. They plan to continue holding rallies and someday open up a safe house for children recovering from human trafficking.

"We would like to see the child abuse go down to zero percent, we know that's a big tall order, but if we can save one, that's all that matters, just save one, it's worth the time," said Taylor.