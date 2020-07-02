BILLINGS, Mont. - The residents of St. John’s nursing home had their own personal concert Thursday, with the hopes of raising the spirits of their community.

The High Country Cowboys came down to the Magic City Thursday, playing some good old fashion country western music.

Driving around on a flatbed trailer, the musicians traveled through the St. John's campus making ten different stops.

Residents were stepping out onto their balconies, setting up lawn chairs, while some were even following the band around campus to enjoy the old time music from the days of Roy Rogers.

Director for community events, Margie Prokop, says many of their community members have been stuck in their rooms, not seeing their families as much, and needed a moral boost during these tough times.

"So thankful to have the High Country Cowboys here, they just bring joy, it actually brings tears to your eyes to see the joy in the residents face, waving their flags and tapping their toes, it's just been wonderful.", said Prokop.

The High Country Cowboys will be continuing there personalized concerts Friday at Wyndstone in the Billings Heights and The Crossings in Laurel.