BILLINGS, Mt. - In Downtown Billings a few residents gathered to show their support for America and the Billings Police Department with a Freedom Drive.

Circling around 3rd Avenue North and 2nd Avenue North, residents decorated their cars with signs and flags. The Freedom Drive started at noon and lasted about thirty minutes.

One woman who participated in the drive says while they received many honks and thumbs up there were some drivers who didn't agree with their message. But, she says overall it was a very peaceful event.