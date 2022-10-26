BILLINGS, MT- Streetlights on Gable Road have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why.

"I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor.

"Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting."

Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who referenced Northwestern Energy employees, who then referenced city representatives.

According to Lisa Perry, the Community Relations Manager of Northwestern Energy, the purple lights are a manufacturing defect.

Perry said new replacements are on the way, so the purple lights will not be around much longer.