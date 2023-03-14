BILLINGS, Mont. - Manholes and potholes are a part of what make driving difficult.

"It definitely makes my job harder," said Michael Ward, a delivery driver for A&H Turf & Specialties.

"I live in Laurel, which has some rough roads. Billings is really catching up to them."

Derick Miller, the Street Traffic Superintendent with the City of Billings, said when the weather warms up, the melted snow goes into cracks of the asphalt on the road.

"Once that happens, the snow refreezes and damages the asphalt," said Miller.

Manholes are openings to allow access to underground utilities. They cause a similar disturbance to drivers on the roads. There are efforts being made to try and prevent the disturbance.

Kurtis Schnieber, the Acting District Preconstruction Engineer with the Montana Department of Transportation, said a construction plan will attempt to make the manholes from Laurel Road to Montana Avenue level with the road.

Schnieber also said the project isn't scheduled to start for another 6 years.

"That seems like a lot of time," said Ward.

"I really hope more gets done with the road conditions in town."

Miller emphasized the importance of public input when it comes to potholes.

He said the City of Billings relies on the public to send in requests about various potholes in town.

Forms to report any potholes around the city can be found at Billings Public Works.