Rescuers race to pull survivor and bodies from rubble of Gaza airstrike

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings an killed at least 26 people Sunday.

Medics say this is the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago.

Throughout the morning, rescuers races to pull survivors and bodies from the rubble.

One man was pulled out alive and taken to the hospital.

The bodies of at least three members of his family were also retrieved.

The Gaza Health Ministry said ten women and eight children were among those killed, with another 50 people wounded in the attack.