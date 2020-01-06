Rescue K-9s and suspicious vehicle now involved in search for missing teen

BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. -- Monday, January 6th is the sixth day of searching for missing teen, Selina Shelley Faye Not Afraid. The 16-year-old Native American female was last seen at a closed rest stop in between Billings and Hardin on New Year's Day. The FBI, Crow Tribe Agency, Northern Cheyenne, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, Billings Police Department, Sheridan County, and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Task Force are all involved in the search.

Selina's relatives say a girl that was in the car with Selina that afternoon was found a few miles away in a ditch with scrapes on her bare feet.

"We're doing follow-up interviews again with the individuals that were in the vehicle with her," say Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair, "some of the people that were at the house at the party that night... And detectives are going to canvas that whole area at that address in Billings."

Sheriff Big Hair says they do have a vehicle in question. Multiple people have come forward saying they saw a suspicious green station wagon with older-style Wyoming plates at the rest stop the day of Selina's disappearance.

"So we're following up on that, that's what we're searching for. That vehicle," he says.

Sheriff Big Hair also says a private agency from North Dakota is bringing in certified search and rescue K-9s to assist. He says the search has expanded all the way to the Wyoming state line.