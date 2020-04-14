BILLINGS, Mont - Many people may have concerns that they are experiencing symptoms of the Novel Coronavirus, though in effort to minimize the panic, multiple testing locations have opened in Billings. Yet, there are different requirements for each testing location.

At the St. Vincent drive-thru testing location you must have a doctor's recommendation to be tested. The first step of the drive-thru process is the physician's order, once that is obtained you can drive up to the tent. Once at the testing site, a healthcare worker will have you fill out paperwork so that they can register you into the system.

The next step in the process is the actual testing. The patient will stay in their car and complete the test on themselves, according to St.Vincent.

"So we are no longer doing any of the very deep nasopharyngeal swab collection anymore. It's literally a, think of a medical grade Q-tip. And they literally go up in one nose, up the other side of the nose, pop it into a test file and we send them on their way," says Candace Brown with St.Vincent.

While St.Vincent requires you to have a doctor's order, at Billings Clinic patients can get tested without it. Dr. Aaron Audet, with Billings Clinic says that patients are currently allowed to walk in and be evaluated by the provider at the Viral Triage Unit. Patients are also allowed to call the healthcare line and speak with a provider about their symptoms to schedule a time to go in to the Viral Triage Unit.

While the drive-thru testing at St.Vincent is self-administered, Billings Clinic has dedicated a part of their hospital strictly to COVID-19 testing and their test is performed by a medical provider.

"The prior dialysis center converted into the triage unit basically allows patients exhibiting respiratory symptoms, so cough, shortness of breath, fever, to be fully evaluated and or tested for COVID-19 if deemed necessary by the provider," says Dr.Audet.

It does typically take about 4-5 days for test results, but both St.Vincent and Billings Clinic require self isolation for at least four days after testing. They also require that patients continue to frequently wash their hands and sanitize any surfaces they may come in contact with to prevent the spread.

