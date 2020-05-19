Request for help after two men walk away from Billings pre-release center

The Montana Department of Corrections is requesting help locating two men who walked away from the Alpha House Pre-release Center.

The Department of Corrections said Jeramey Hill walked away at approximately 9:17 P.M. on 05/18/2020.

Authorities said the following:

"Offender’s Name: Hill, Jeramey DOB: 01/12/1994 Born in:Great Falls, MT

Height: 5 ft.; 10 inches Weight: 180 lbs Race: Caucasian

Hair: Blonde Eye Color: Blue

Mr. Hill was sentenced for: Burglary out of Cascade County. He was

sentenced on 03/31/2020. He arrived at the Alpha House Prerelease program

on 02/18. 2020."

Also, the Department of Corrections said Jonathan Mainwaring walked away at approximately 9:32 P.M. on 05/18/2020.

Authorities said the following:

"Offender’s Name: Jonathan Mainwaring DOB: 10/9/1982 Born in:Glasgow, MT

Height: 6 ft.; 0 inches Weight: 180 lbs Race: Native American

Hair: Brown Eye Color: Brown

Mr. Mainwaring was sentenced for: Mitigated Homicide out of Valley County. He was

sentenced on 04/04/2005. He arrived at the Alpha House Pre-release program

on 03/03/2020."

The Department of Corrections requests assistance in locating both Hill and Mainwaring. The public should not approach them as they are both facing a ten year sentence for Felony Escape. Information concerning either Hill or Mainwaring's whereabouts should be reported to law enforcement immediately.