CARBON CO., Mont. - Reports are being made of streams and ditches crossing roadways around Carbon County according to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

The National Weather Service is warning of rivers and streams being on the rise through the weekend, and though flooding is not currently forecasted, many streams re anticipated to be near bankfull by early next week.

Sandbags are available at any county road and bridge shop for use by county residents the sheriff’s office said.

If you need help or have questions, you are asked to contact the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office or Carbon County DES.