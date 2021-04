POPLAR, Mont. - Thursday evening, the Poplar Volunteer Fire Department (PVFD) responded to a reported grass fire, which turned out to be a house fire.

According to a Facebook post, the fire was located just west of town off of BIA Route 134.

PVFD say they were able to stop the flames before the entire house was engulfed.

BIA Fire and Wolf Point Volunteer Fire Department aided in extinguishing the blaze.