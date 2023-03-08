UPDATE: 10:11 a.m.

The man who was a reported walk-away at the men's Alpha House Pre-release Center has been apprehended/surrendered Wednesday.

A release from Alternatives, Inc. said Rico Denny is in custody.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Montana Department of Corrections inmate reportedly walked away from the Alpha House Pre-release Center Tuesday night.

A release from Alternatives, Inc. said Rico Denny, 45, of Havre, left the pre-release center at around 11:54 p.m., a warrant has been issued.

Denny is described as 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

The release from Alternatives, Inc. said Denny was sentenced in Hill County for criminal distribution of dangerous drugs in February 2022. He came to the Alpha House Prerelease program in August 2022.

The public should not approach Denny as he could be sentenced 10 years for felony escape.

Anyone with information should report to local law enforcement immediately.