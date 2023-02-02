UPDATE AT 4:16 PM:

The Department of Defense shared an official statement Thursday afternoon.

Attributed to Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder:

The United States Government has detected and is tracking a high altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now. The U.S. government, to include NORAD, continues to track and monitor it closely. The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground. Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years. Once the balloon was detected, the U.S. government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information.

UPDATE AT 3:54 PM:

The Associated Press is reporting that a senior defense official told Pentagon reporters that the U.S. has “very high confidence” it is a Chinese high-altitude balloon and it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information.

According to Pentagon press secretary, Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the balloon is well above commercial air traffic in altitude and does not present a military or physical threat to those on the ground.

He also noted similar balloon activity has been seen in the past several years, and that the U.S. took steps to ensure it did not collect sensitive information.

It was reported the defense official said the U.S. has “engaged” Chinese officials through multiple channels and communicated the seriousness of the matter.

UPDATE AT 3:00 PM:

NBC News is reporting a high-altitude balloon that was spotted over Billings Wednesday is a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

According to the report, the government has been monitoring the balloon for the past few days.

A meeting of senior military and defense leaders was convened to review the threat profile of the balloon and possible response options.

Due to a risk to the safety and security of people on the ground from the possible debris field, it was decided to leave the balloon in the air.

A Pentagon spokesperson says It flew from the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and into Montana where it was spotted on Wednesday. A senior defense official said the balloon is still over the U.S. but declined to say where it is now.

We will continue to follow any updates to this story and share them on air and online.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time several Montanans were noticing an unidentifiable object in the sky Wednesday.

Social media posts from several people reported seeing an object floating in the sky separate from the moon. There were reported sightings in Reed Point, Billings, even Hobson. Some also reported seeing military jets flying in the area, potentially monitoring the foreign flying object.

Shane Ketterling, the Director of Aviation at Billings Logan says two flights to the Billings Logan International Airport were diverted, and one flight was delayed from taking off while the air space was closed. The diverted flights were eventually able to land.

He tells us BIL was directed by the Salt Lake City FAA tower to shut down, and they closed 50 square miles of air space over the Livingston area, impacting Bozeman, Helena and Billings.

Ketterling said he could “neither confirm nor deny” that the floating object had something to do with the closure.

He went on to say that orders like these typically come from the top FAA office or the military without explanation, and there’s a good chance we may never find out the official reason for the closure.

We are continuing to work to find what the flying object was and whether or not the airspace closure was related to its presence.