The moon may not be made out of cheese, but there is enough surplus cheese in America to put together a cheese wheel the size of the US Capitol Building. That's according to Boston's WBUR.

The station reports that roughly 1.4 billion pounds of cheese is currently in cold storage across the country.

That's the largest surplus the nation has ever had since officials began keeping records a century ago.

According to Cornell Agricultural Economics Professor Andrew Novakovic, there are a number of reasons for the surplus. Dairy farms are producing a lot of milk, and the domestic use of that milk is changing.

Some worry that president Trump's trade war with China and Mexico's tariffs on US dairy exports could make the problem worse.