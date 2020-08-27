Update 1:05 pm August 28-

Lockwood Water and Sewer District has completed the repairs of the transmission line.

Lockwood residents and businesses are still requested to conserve weather throughout the day however, to allow the tanks to fill to normal levels.

The tanks being at normal levels will permit Lockwood Water and Sewer District to get operations up to full speed.

LOCKWOOD, Mont. - The Lockwood Water and Sewer District (LWSD) says there is a water transmission line break Thursday morning.

Yellowstone County says in a release LWDS is asking residents to limit using water for essential reasons only due to the line break until further notice. No outdoor watering is allowed at this time.

"We are currently working on the situation and will keep residents informed," Yellowstone County writes in a release.