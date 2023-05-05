STILLWATER COUNTY, Mont. - Nye Road should be completely repaired within a few months according to Stillwater County. Flooding caused the road to collapse June 2022.

"So, I would say, we're just a few months away from having it completely repaired," Chief of Emergency Services for Stillwater County David Stamey said.

Stamey said right now the mine is replacing tailing lines (tailing lines draw mine wastewater to the tailing pond).

"The mine is going to put the tailing lines back. So, what you saw back in the summer with the lines that were hanging across the road. They were taken out. So, now we're at a point where we've actually built the road up enough that we can actually put those tailing lines back in, which trail from the mine site you see behind us, to their tailing pond just a few miles away."

Stamey said they have FEMA public assistance dollars to cover 75% of the cost. Stillwater County is responsible for the other 25%.

"This actually represents the largest single project in the flooding disaster from last year," he added.

"So, just the extent of the collapse and how large it was, and the river entirely rechanneled over into where that collapse was," he added. "So, it's not just rebuilding and refilling, in essence, that road. You're actually having to rechannel the river. And work through all of the permitting processes and all of the really extensive engineering that it takes to go into this kind of project."

Stamey said they also have a stretch on North Stillwater River Road where there are five collapsed sections of road due to the June 2022 flood.

"We actually have started work on some of that to repair that as well through the public assistance process with FEMA," he said.