STILLWATER COUNTY, Mont. - Nye Road should be completely repaired within a few months according to Stillwater County. Flooding caused the road to collapse June 2022.
"So, I would say, we're just a few months away from having it completely repaired," Chief of Emergency Services for Stillwater County David Stamey said.
Stamey said right now the mine is replacing tailing lines (tailing lines draw mine wastewater to the tailing pond).
"The mine is going to put the tailing lines back. So, what you saw back in the summer with the lines that were hanging across the road. They were taken out. So, now we're at a point where we've actually built the road up enough that we can actually put those tailing lines back in, which trail from the mine site you see behind us, to their tailing pond just a few miles away."
Stamey said they have FEMA public assistance dollars to cover 75% of the cost. Stillwater County is responsible for the other 25%.