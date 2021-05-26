BILLINGS - Zimmerman Trail is still closed as crews continue working to fix guardrails damaged from a head-on collision that happened Monday.

Sergeant Shane Winden, with the Billings Police Department, says a 35-year-old man was driving his pickup truck south on the road when he crashed into an oncoming car. The crash sent the pickup truck over the guardrails, landing at the bottom of the hill.

Sgt. Winden says a 68-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were in the other vehicle.

All three people involved were taken to the hospital with injuries, although the severity of those injuries is unknown. At this time there have been no updates on their conditions.

Meanwhile, the Billings Street and Traffic Crews got right to work, cleaning up Zimmerman Trail after the crash. The crews are getting the guardrail rebuilt and ready for traffic to flow again.

Jake Barnhart, a maintenance worker on site, says the crash destroyed the concrete barriers. He says the impact of the crash bent the pins that hold the barriers together, and that they are an extremely important part of the entire guardrail.

“Oh yeah, you got to have them. Without those, anytime someone’s bumping these these are flying down the hill and we have no structure left, and we have no wall for people to stay on Zimmerman and not down the side here," Barnhart said.

Barnhart says they’ve made progress on getting the concrete wall back up.

"They got the retaining wall fixed and this morning we came in here and took those jersey barriers that were messed up, we got those out of here. Dug up the asphalt that was ruined," he said.

After laying down the new asphalt, Barnhart says all that's left is to put the new barriers in and pin them back together.

The Billings Street-Traffic Division thanks the public for their patience. Weather permitting, they hope to have Zimmerman Trail reopened to the public Thursday afternoon.