WASHINGTON, D.C. - Representative Matt Rosendale issued the following statement opposing a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday:

Let’s call an ace an ace. This is an effort by the Left to create a day out of whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country. Since I believe in treating everyone equally, regardless of race, and that we should be focused on what unites us rather than our differences, I will vote no.

A press release from Rosendale states that the bill isn't an effort to commemorate emancipation, but is clearly tied to the hard-left agenda to enshrine the racial history of this country as the prime aspect of our national story.

It continues to state, "they do not want to highlight all the good this country has brought to the world--flight, our Constitution, the defeat of communism and Nazism, the internet--but instead our racial sins. America is good and efforts to cast the country as otherwise should be opposed."