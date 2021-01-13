CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming's lone Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney is in the spotlight after pledging to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday.

Rep. Cheney joined nine Republicans voting in support of the impeachment of President Trump, but that vote isn't sitting well with other members of the Republican Party.

Now, some lawmakers, including Montana's Rep. Matt Rosendale, want Rep. Cheney to step down as House Republican Conference Chair, but she said that won't happen.

In a call with members of the media, Rep. Cheney defended her position.

"I think it would be wrong to think about this decision and this vote in the context of politics," Rep. Cheney said.

Rep. Cheney is the GOP's third-ranking House member and has been very vocal about her position of impeachment of the president following the protests on Capitol Hill. She said she voted in favor of impeachment with a heavy heart.

"When you look at what happened on January sixth and the president's role in that, and the president's actions while the mob was attacking the Capitol in an effort to stop the counting of the electoral votes, it was very clear to me that there was no other option other than voting to impeach," Rep. Cheney said.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale said Rep. Cheney's support for impeachment ignores the will of our voters and weakens the GOP conference at a key moment.

A petition, started on change.org, calls for Cheney's removal from office saying Cheney does not speak for the people of Wyoming.

"We as a conference discussed this vote, discussed this issue. It was a vote of conscience, there are different views in the conference… and I think all of us were doing what we believe to be our constitutional duty... and I know that we are going to move forward now... and stand up to those things that matter to us in Wyoming," Rep. Cheney said.

However, other republican lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have signaled their support for impeachment.

"It's important that no matter what party we belong to, we all recognize that insurrection, sedition, those are the things that tear at the very heart of our republic and those are things that can not be tolerated… what happened last week can never happen again," Rep. Cheney said.

