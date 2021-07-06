LAME DEER, Mont. - The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Leadership announced that their efforts to reopen the Lame Deer Jail have received congressional support from Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines.

In August 2020 the BIA OJS said they would reopen the jail by Oct. 15, 2020, and has failed to do so. According to a release, neither President Fisher nor the Tribal Council approved of the initial closure of the Lame Deer Jail.

Senator Tester issued the following statement:

"The federal government has the responsibility to ensure public safety in Indian Country, but time and again the Bureau of Indian Affairs has failed to live up to that responsibility and keep folks living on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation safe. I'm going to keep BIA's feet to the fire until the Northern Cheyenne Tribe receives the adequate public safety resources and control over law enforcement services it needs to keep families safe and the community secure."

Senator Daines released the following statement:

"The Northern Cheyenne Tribal community has been challenged with an increase in violent crime over the years, and the MMIP crisis continues to take the lives of innocent people on our Indian reservations. While the Tribe has made strides in strengthening the reservation's law enforcement, it is critical to the well-being of the Northern Cheyenne tribal members that the Lame Deer Jail be reopened, so that justice can be served and violent offenders no longer roam free."

BIA OJS advised the tribe that once the key card access system is installed, no other repairs will hinder the reopening of the jail.

After taking a tour of the facility, Tribal Council learned that it will only serve as a holding facility for up to nine men and nine women arrestees.

Discussions between the Tribal Council and the BIA OJS are still occurring on the topic or reopening the jail.