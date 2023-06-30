RED LODGE, Mont. - The Carbon County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is reminding dog owners Friday to tag their dogs due to recent thunderstorms and upcoming Fourth of July fireworks.

CCSO said in a Facebook post they are getting several 'found dog' reports, and they are asking dog owners tag their dogs or write the pet owner's name and phone number in permanent marker on their collar.

Carbon County does not have an animal control agency or any type of animal service to house dogs until reunited with owners.

Anyone who encounters a dog believed to be a stray, Carbon County said they are usually local dogs who do not know how to get home and it is best to leave them where they are found.

CCSO said the only resource county dispatch has for dealing with lost pets is social media.