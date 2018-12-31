A remembrance walk to honor Henny Scott was held on Monday at noon. She was found deceased in Lame Deer last Friday night.

The walk began in front of the Northern Cheyenne Agency's Bureau of Indian Affairs Office and continued on to the Tribal Headquarters Building.

An attendee at the walk said more than a hundred people gathered at Tribal Headquarters to honor and cry for Henny; as well as come together for a call to action.

An autopsy was conducted on Henny Scott at St. Vincent Healthcare's Morgue according to Yellowstone County Coroner, Cliff Mahoney. The results of the autopsy will be released by the Big Horn County Coroner.

Big Horn County Coroner, Terry Bullis, said he has not yet received the results of the autopsy. He said it will most likely take a few weeks and added that the case is still under investigation by the FBI.

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said if the autopsy report is delayed several weeks, it could be because they needed to also conduct a toxicology report.

KULR-8 reached out to FBI officials. They say at this time the FBI has no new information from the past weekend.

On December 26, a missing endangered persons alert went out for fourteen year old Scott.

Her mother, Paula Castro, says she was last heard from on December 7 via a phone call from a house party. After not hearing from her again on Facebook Messenger, she attempted to file a missing persons report with he Northern Cheyenne Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Castro said she received very little help from local officials.

"And then every time we see a cop, we'd say whats going on hows it going?....nothing," said Castro.

She added that officials told her to visit any of her friends house or a possible boyfriend. Castro then filed a missing persons report with Crow BIA. She said the report was filled quickly and authorities took action.

After still no sign of Henny after two weeks, Castro and her aunt, Rynalea Whiteman, organized a search party of 75 volunteers to look for Henny along Highway 212 near the house where she was last seen.

At 4:40 PM on Friday night, search crews found a body near Lame Deer. Northern Cheyenne Acting President Conrad Fisher and Paula Castro confirmed to KULR-8 the body was Henny Scott's.

"I just started crying, I told them I told them to go check that place and look around, I don't even know how long she was laying out there," said Henny's mother, Paula.

Five years ago, twenty-one year old Hanna Harris was found dead in Lame Deer within miles from where Henny's body was found Friday.

The family and members of the Northern Cheyenne Community are asking for justice for Henny, and other missing indigenous women.

"We are dealing with these at an alarming rate there's gotta be something, justice you know, their lives matter," Henny's grandmother, Rynalea Whiteman said.

KULR-8 reached out to the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Tribes. They referred us to the National BIA in Washington, D.C. A spokesperson fro the Department of Interior said they can make no comment at this time due to the government shutdown.

We will update you as more information becomes available.