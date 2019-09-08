9/11 remembrance ride

LAUREL, Mont. -- Around 250 people zoomed around Laurel and Billings in remembrance of September 11, 2001. Bill Rodier, an original member of his motorcycle club, says they host the event every year to commemorate lives lost on 9/11.

"It's very important. A lot of people over the years have forgotten what 9-11 presents," says Rodier, "and we have a lot of great people. Even though people don't always think highly of motorcycle riders sometimes, they do do a lot for the community."

In addition to remembering 9/11, the motorcycle club has helped raise over $60,000 through Hometown Troops to send care packages to military personnel overseas.

"It was a lot of effort by a lot of people to put this all together and we've carried it on for fourteen years," continues Roder.

After the ride, participants stopped at Squire Lounge, America Bar, and finally Red Door Bar for raffle drawings, food, and live music.