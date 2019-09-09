KULR (Billings)- On Wednesday, a 9/11 remembrance ceremony will be held at City College in Billings.

Ground was broken and the development of Montana's 9/11 Memorial at City College began in July of 2011. It features a 612-pound piece of steel I-beam that serves as the centerpiece of the memorial.

The I-beam was a piece of the destroyed World Trade Center.

The memorial also recognizes other aspects of the events that occurred on September 11th 2001.

The memorial ceremony is this Wednesday at 7:30am outside of the Health Sciences building at City College where that memorial stands.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John will speak at the event, with closing remarks by Mayor Bill Cole.

A presentation of the 9/11 first responder scholarship will be announced at the event. The memorial ceremony is free and open to the public.