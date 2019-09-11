9/11 remembrance ceremonies taking place today in Billings and Laurel

There are a few 9/11 remembrance ceremonies happening in Billings and Laurel today.

The Healing Field in Laurel is a display of 1,000 American flags. It is on the field next to South Elementary School along S 5th Street in Laurel.

The display honors those killed in 9-11. it also honors those who serve our country and all of the heroes in our lives. It is open to the public starting today September 11th through September 15th, from 8am to 8pm. https://www.facebook.com/healingfieldlaurelmt/

There is a memorial at MSU Billings' City College starting at 7:30 am. The event will feature remarks by Billings Mayor Bill Cole and Billings Police Chief Rich St. John. http://www.msubillings.edu/news/article.asp?id=18996&fbclid=IwAR2SCdCx8ZBvprJW3reWvTVyiWQd2VhQ_lrHiNFvmz6SkwSJQAqnXpMbFWQ#msu-billings-hosts-9-11-remembrance-ceremony-this-wednesday

Then, at noon, American Legion Post 117 will host a celebration of patriotism in a post 9/11 world at the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

All of these events are open to the public.