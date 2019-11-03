Remembering Yellowstone County Deputy David Briese Jr.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is remembering one of their own this Sunday.

On November 3rd, 2006 the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office lost Deputy David Briese Jr.

Deputy David Briese was killed in an automobile accident on I-90, near King Avenue West in Billings, while responding to backup an officer who was dealing with a combative impaired driver.

The deputy was passing another vehicle when his patrol car left the roadway, overturned, and struck a large sign. He was transported to Billings Clinic where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.