BILLINGS, Mont. -- A service for Selena Not Afraid is held at Dahl Funeral Chapel on January 25, 2020 in Billings.

The 16-year-old Hardin teen was missing for 20 days until her body was finally found about a mile away from the rest stop where she was last seen. An autopsy concludes Selena died of hypothermia.

Cheryl says the family does feel a sense of relief that Selena's body can finally be put to rest. Selena's life will be honored again tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Hardin High School.