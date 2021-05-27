HARDIN, Mont. - The remains of a young girl’s body found on the Crow Indian Reservation in Big Horn County by criminal investigators during the evening hours on Feb. 17, 2021 was recently identified.

The remains were confirmed by forensic analysis to be those of 6-year-old Mildred “Millie” Old Crow.

Mildred was reported as a Missing and Endangered Person on Nov. 24, 2020 by the Montana Department of Justice. A postmortem examination was conducted on Feb. 18- 19, 2021 in Billings by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

On April 12, 2021, the Crow Tribal Court found Roseen Old Crow and Veronica Dust guilty following trial for the offenses of Custodial Interference and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Both remain in custody and are suspects in the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and BIA Office of Justice Services.

The County Attorney’s Office will work with Crow tribal authorities to help ensure their availability in future State court proceedings.

The press release states:

This public release coincides with the funeral of Millie Old Crow in order to help ensure public awareness – and confidence – that the State will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law any persons with criminal culpability in this tragedy.