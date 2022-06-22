ABSAROKEE, Mont. - A local organization has a disaster relief fund set up to help community members affected by the recent extreme flooding in Stillwater County.

The Absarokee Community Foundation (ACF) said in a release they are accepting relief fund donations at First Interstate Bank to help affected community members in need of food, water, clothing, fuel and shelter or rent.

Community members in need may apply for the financial assistance online or in person at First Interstate Bank, Absarokee Water & Sewer, Studio 7, Absarokee Liquor and Stillwater Market in Absarokee.