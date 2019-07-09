Relay for Life this Friday in Billings

Relay for life of Yellowstone is happening this Friday at West High School in Billings. Relay for Life is a fundraising event for the American Cancer Society, as well as a chance to support survivors and caregivers.

Guinevere Ayers of Relay for Life says there are over 5,000 Relay for Life events around the world. And, Relay for Life of Yellowstone is 12th out of those 5,000 events in how much money we raise!

Hundreds of volunteers are needed to do everything from helping with registration to setting up a special survivor dinner.

Participants are still needed as well. One of the events you can participate in this year is the Rockstar Challenge starting at 10:15 in the evening.

Marketing Committee Volunteer Guinevere Ayers said, "All you need to do is get $100 in donations or sponsorships. And then, your laps are tracked in real time, so you get a little bib. There is a swag bag associated with it. And then, we are doing giveaways for the best-dressed, for the most money raised and the most laps."

Ayers added, "This is such an incredible cause. Really, the mission of Relay for Life is to find a cure for cancer. And if I can be one small portion of that... absolutely."

Ayers tells me her grandmother died of pancreatic cancer. And, her aunt is currently fighting pancreatic cancer. She is passionate about finding a cure.

If you want to get involved, you can go to the Relay for Life website. http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=93049