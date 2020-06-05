Relay For Life of Yellowstone to take place along a new route with a major change

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The annual Relay For Life that takes place in Billings will look a little different this year.

While still celebrating cancer survivors and caregivers, this year's Relay For Life, named the "Street Edition, will occur along the mile and a half stretch from Grand Avenue, down 24th Street West until it meets Monad Road.

Though the Coronavirus pandemic created some issue in putting on the event, those closely involved are happy to see it taking place as it has a deeper meaning.

"I lost my grandmother to cancer when I was 12 and I was the older of all my cousins so I was really the only who got to know her before she got sick, so it's always been close to my heart," says Mandy Schilling, experience chair for this year's Relay for Life of Yellowstone. "Especially once I had kids, it became even more important to me that that same experience didn't happen to my kids."

With thousands of people worldwide being effected by cancer, Schillings knows how significant Relay For Life is not just in Billings, but nationwide. "There were a lot of relays all over the country that were canceled because of the pandemic so being able to still do a relay, still being able to raise that money for the American Cancer Society is important to us and something we're really proud of."

People participating in the cruise down 24th Street are encouraged to decorate their vehicles purple, the color that represents all forms of cancer. Schilling says this years goal is to sell 10,000 luminaries that will be lined down 24th Street between Grand Avenue and Monad Road.

This year's Relay For Life will take place July 10th from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. For information on team registration or to make a donation, click this link.