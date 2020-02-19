BILLINGS, Mont. -- Relay for Life is the American Cancer Society's biggest fundraiser, and the Relay for Life Kickoff on February 19, 2020 is just one of many events in Billings happening throughout the year.

Lori Helmey, one of the event co-chairs, says this is her first time leading the Relay for Life Kickoff.

"I'm actually a cancer survivor myself, was diagnosed in 2004 with breast cancer so I'm a 15 year survivor and I have a lot of friends and family that have been touched and unfortunately a lot of people who aren't here today, so I just feel its a very passionate organization that I have a love for," Lori says.

Lori says she's most excited to see the community come together to raise money for local survivors and cancer research. Admission to the kickoff was completely free with complementary food and live music from a local band, Arterial Drive.

Wednesday night's kickoff was also Dave Worstell's first time chairing the event.

"There's so many people in this community that depend on the work that's being done through this organization and through the relay so it really warms my heart and I'm excited about the enthusiasm of not only last year's success but what we're going to deliver this year in terms of results," he says.

People were given light-up glasses and necklaces at the front door to match this year's theme -- A Future So Bright. People also got the chance to register for this year's Relay for Life walk in July. Guinevere Ayers of Relay for Life says there are over 5,000 Relay for Life events around the world, and Relay for Life of Yellowstone ranks 12th out of 5,000 events in how much money is raised each year.